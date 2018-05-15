Trucks are for touching

A multitude of trucks large and small will roll into the Middlebrook School grounds on Saturday, May 19, for a Touch-A-Truck community event to benefit The Children’s Day School of Wilton. Hours are from 11 to 3 with a quiet hour — no horns or sirens — from 11 to noon.

Kids of all ages may get up close, climb on, and take photos with cars and trucks all shapes and sizes. There will be fire trucks, police cars, ambulance, cranes, dump trucks, school buses, big rigs, postal trucks and more.

There will also be a petting zoo, train rides, balloon animals, face painting, a bounce house, concessions and other family-friendly activities. This event is rain or shine. Admission is $30 per family at the gate.