Boys track: Wilton drops tri-meet to Darien, Ludlowe

Chris Colbert was again a double winner for the Wilton High boys track and field meet, this time at Tuesday’s tri-meet in Darien.

Colbert came in first in both the 100 meters and 200 meters for the Warriors, who lost to Darien, 127-23, and to Fairfield Ludlowe, 121-28.

Other top finishes by Wilton were from Christian Anastos, who placed second in the 110-meter hurdles; Sam Mangino, who was third in the 400; and James Sweeney, who finished third in the 800.

Darien, which also beat Ludlowe, 87-63, took first in eight individual events. Winners were Griffin Ott in the 1600 (4:35.58), Kayin Chisolm in the 110m hurdles (16.29), Kieran Daly in the 300m hurdles (44.76), Michael Neary in the shot put (48’5”), Robert Keeney in the discus (120’0”), Austin Hagander in the javelin (154’4”), Ryan Eppley in the high jump (6’0”) and Pierce Leclerc in the triple jump (39’1”).

Ludlowe won five individual events and all three relays. Individual winners were Ian Bartlett in the 400 (51.37), Colin Agostisi in the 800 (2:03.61), Kabir Chavan in the 3200 (9:52.29), Jackson Hemphill in the pole vault (12’0”) and John Orefice in the long jump (20’5”).

Wilton results for the meet were:

100

1. Christopher Colbert 11.43

4. Wooder Thoby 12.00

8. Tyler Daher 12.29

10. Grant Jones 12.35

14. Reed O’Brien 12.59

16. Cole Iannuzzi 12.80

18. Emmanuel Bazile 12.83

19. Chase Autore 12.93

23. Will Rath 13.26

25. Andrew Patnaik 13.32

26. Trevor Lynn 13.46

27. Brett Gilman 13.50

28. Vignesh Subramanian 13.53

29. Sean Carlson 13.63

31. Devan Flores 14.09

34. Maxwell Jones 14.53

37. Michael Gordon II 15.06

200

1. Christopher Colbert 22.43

7. Reed O’Brien 25.27

10. Cole Iannuzzi 25.60

12. Chase Autore 25.98

14. Will Rath 26.73

15. Andrew Patnaik 26.89

16. Brett Gilman 27.09

19. Vignesh Subramanian 27.45

22. John Choinski 28.40

24. Michael Gordon II 29.79

32. Josh Darkwah 36.19

400

3. Sam Mangino 52.87

7. Jack Nanez 57.00

12. Thomas Dexter 59.25

15. Gabriel Koleszar 1:01.64

19. James Vollmer 1:07.51

800

3. James Sweeney 2:09.00

5. Tyler Zengo 2:09.80

12. Edward Rowley 2:29.41

14. Connor McCabe 2:30.77

17. Cole Stefan 2:40.44

18. Nolan Graham 2:41.99

1600

7. Flynn Crowther 5:15.33

13. Zachary Abud 5:39.13

16. Cole Stefan 5:50.74

17. Nolan Graham 5:58.63

110m hurdles

2. Christian Anastos 17.88

4. Samuell Nonirit 18.57

5. Harrison Jung 19.00

7. Richard Dineen 19.54

8. Tyler Kennedy 19.81

10. Simon Alexander 20.12

11. Nick Chavez 22.22

12. Charlie Wendorff 22.39

300m hurdles

5. Tyler Kennedy 47.56

7. Christian Anastos 48.61

8. Simon Alexander 48.81

9. Samuell Nonirit 49.58

10. Charlie Wendorff 50.99

11. Benjamin Wiener 54.49

13. Nick Chavez 58.17

4×100

3. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Grant Jones, Sam Mangino, Wooder Thoby), 46.25

4×400

4. Wilton (Jack Nanez, Thomas Dexter, Reed O’Brien, Brett Gilman), 4:01.54

6. Wilton (Christian Anastos, Samuell Nonirit, Charlie Wendorff, Tyler Kennedy), 4:27.37

Shot put

12. Max Schwartz 29’2”

Discus

13. Max Schwartz 73’10”

17. Dante Stella 65’11”

Javelin

11. Max Schwartz 98’4”

24. Dante Stella 73’8”

27. Jonathan Gyan 31’2”

High jump

8. Charlie Wendorff 5’0”

Pole vault

10. Nicholas Furst 9’0”

13. Nicholas Lin 7’6”

Long jump

5. Wooder Thoby 18’0.5”

7. Grant Jones 17’11”

16. Emmanuel Bazile 16’9.5”

21. Thomas Dexter 15’8.5”

22. Benjamin Wiener 15’2”