Our Lady of Fatima presents Pulaski Park Rules

The students of Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton have been busy rehearsing for the school’s spring show, Pulaski Park Rules, a coming-of-age rock musical about bullying, friendship and acceptance.

The show, featuring third through eighth graders, is directed by Joe Santaniello, director and head of continuing education classes at Crystal Theatre, and managed by Our Lady of Fatima parent Karin Beggan.

Show times are Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 20, at 3. Tickets are $15 each. Our Lady of Fatima School is at 225 Danbury Road.

Information: fatimaschoolwilton.org