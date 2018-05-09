Wilton’s representatives vote for bump stock ban

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said May 8 he will pass legislation banning the sale of bump stocks in Connecticut when it arrives on his desk in the coming days.

The state senate approved House Bill 5542 by a 26-10 vote on May 8. Wilton’s state Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) was among those voting for the bill.

Wilton’s state Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) also voted in the affirmative when the bill passed by a vote of 114-35 in the House of Representatives on May 1.

The bill not only bans bump stocks but other enhancements as well that increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons, including trigger cranks, binary trigger systems, and other modifications.

“I have yet to hear one legitimate reason why anyone needs to own a device that can fire 90 bullets every 10 seconds,” Malloy said after the senate’s approval. “This vote today shows that we — as policy makers in Connecticut — are listening to the overwhelming, collective voices of the people and not powerful lobbyists from the NRA, who are fighting for opposing interests. But while today’s vote on this bill is one step forward, we must acknowledge that a patchwork of gun safety laws in each individual state isn’t the solution. We must continue to demand federal action by our representatives in Congress to enact these measures on a national basis once and for all. I applaud our lawmakers in Connecticut for their bold leadership on this topic.”