Movie Menu: The Help, Stepmom, Sounder and more

What if a movie sounds like a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend? From the comfort of home?

Check out what’s available on the small screen. Here is what’s showing on cable and broadcast stations.

Saturday, May 12

The Help (2011)

What if a mother so cherishes the memory of her late son that it inspires every person she cares for? Viola Davis was an Oscar nominee; Octavia Spencer won an Oscar.

9 a.m., USA

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

What if a mother helps her daughter believe she can accomplish any possible dream in her life? This was the 49th animated film from the Disney studios.

12:45 p.m., Freeform

The FBI Story (1959)

What if a mother tries to hold her family together while her husband fights organized crime? Vera Miles costars with James Stewart in this classic tale of family bravery.

2:45 p.m., TCM

The Lion in Winter (1968)

What if a mother tries every way to outsmart her husband when it comes to deciding which son will inherit the British throne? Katherine Hepburn won her third of four Oscars.

5:30 p.m., TCM

Sunday, May 13

Light in the Piazza (1962)

What if a mother does everything she can to protect her daughter when they take a trip to Italy? Olivia de Havilland stars. The story later became a Broadway musical.

1:30 p.m., TCM

Sounder (1972)

What if a mother is the sole source of strength for a family of sharecroppers trying to make ends meet in 1930s Louisiana? Cicely Tyson was nominated for an Oscar.

3:30 p.m., TCM

I Remember Mama (1948)

What if a mother in the early 1900s uses every idea she has to raise her four children and take care of her husband? Irene Dunne was an Oscar nominee.

5:30 p.m., TCM

Stepmom (1998)

What if a mother’s resentment of her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is overwhelmed by her love for her children? Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts star.

7 p.m., POP

The Blind Side (2009)

What if a mother opens her home to a high school football player who longs to experience a family’s love? Sandra Bullock won an Oscar.

7:30 p.m., Freeform

Mildred Pierce (1945)

What if a mother so focuses on her career that she overlooks the love and guidance her daughters need? Joan Crawford won an Oscar.

8 p.m., TCM