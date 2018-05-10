This Weekend: Art, concerts and more

Expression in Color

Expression in Color will be displayed May 10 through Sept. 1 at Bianca Rosso, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The exhibit will run in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Revelations

Revelations Popup Gallery runs May 10-22 at 153 Post Road East in Westport. The gallery proceeds will benefit Clasp Homes. The opening reception is on May 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Bartok

Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra will be performed on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Woolsey Hall, 500 College Street, New Haven. Tickets are $15-$74. For more information, visit NewHavenSymphony.org.

Parsonfield

Parsonfield will perform on May 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. They will give you rich five-part harmonies one minute, sound like bluegrass on steroids the next, and then rock you over the head with unbearably cool and raucous Celtic rhythms. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Mastersounds

The New Mastersounds will perform on May 10 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Keys blaring, groovy bass beats, slick guitar, and a drum beat that’ll keep your feet moving the whole time. It’s old school, mostly instrumental, all with a modern twist. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bernstein & Beyond

Bernstein & Beyond: A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein will be held May 11-12 at 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. The musical world celebrates Bernstein’s 100th birthday but the Wilton Singers will do it with a twist. They will perform songs from musicians who’ve been inspired and admired by America’s greatest native-born conductor/composer as well as songs written by Bernstein himself. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit WiltonSingers.org.

Celebrating Hope

The Celebrating Hope Gala is on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Yacht Club, 102 Club Road, Riverside. The annual Greenwich gala will give voice to the 77,000 Connecticut residents living with Alzheimer’s disease through song. Broadway star Abby Mueller will debut the original song, Life Is Beautiful. Tickets are $400. For more information, call 860-828-2828.

Simon Mulligan Trio

The Simon Mulligan Trio will perform on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Tickets are $40-$50. For more information, visit westportartscenter.org.

The Low Anthem

The Low Anthem will perform on May 11 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Winds: Floating on Air

Winds: Floating on Air, Norwalk Symphony presents (Not) Just for Kids on May 12 at the Norwalk Public Library at 11 a.m., the New Canaan Library at 1 p.m. and the Wilton Library at 3 p.m. The concert is free.

Lawn concert

The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra Lawn Concert is on May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Jewels of the Jungle

The Jewels of the Jungle gala is on May 12 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Road, Greenwich. The annual benefit raises funds for the Bruce Museum. Tickets are $500-$20,000. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Imagine the Song

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: Imagine the Song is on May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Hope for Mental Illness

Hope for Mental Illness is on May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. SymphoNYChorus will perform. The concert is free. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/tschope.

Bach

Fairfield County Chorale will perform J.S. Bach’s Mass in B minor on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldcountychorale.org.

Popa Chubby

Popa Chubby will perform on May 12 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He knows no musical genre boundaries. He rocks. He funks. He goes from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to B.B. King’s “Rock Me Baby” to originals that feature his signature soul-shouting and those pin-pricks of electric lead that are like acupuncture for the soul. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Russian Classics

Connecticut Ballet: Russian Classics is on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $45-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Rondi Charleston

Rondi Charleston will perform on May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

My Brazil

Paul Winter will perform My Brazil on May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Proceeds will benefit the KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) program, which provides one-to-one musical instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Petrouchka

The Connecticut Ballet will perform Petrouchka on May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Mad Hatters

The Mad Hatters Chorus will perform on May 13 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The program will include hits such as Sitting on Top of the World, Yesterday and Cabaret. Donations accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Charis Voices

Charis Voices will perform on May 13 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit charisvocals.com.