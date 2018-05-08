Spring flower sale begins Wednesday

Wilton Garden Club members display some of the creative baskets that will be on sale at the 79th annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale at Wilton Town Green Friday, May 11, from noon to 6, and Saturday, May 12, from 10 to 2.

Gardeners can get a jump on the crowds, however, at the presale on Wednesday, May 9, 9:30 to 1:30, in the greenhouse at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Also for sale will be perennials, native and pollinator plants, herbs and vegetables, annuals and wildflowers, and more.

Credit cards are accepted. Proceeds from this sale are used to support Wilton Garden Club’s educational and horticultural endeavors, projects for civic beauty, and local philanthropic contributions. Free admission.

From left, Kara Golden, Michele Klink, Lisa Caswell, Linda Zajkowski, Haiku Durden and Linda Schmidt.

Information: www.wiltongardenclub.org