Dogs and their humans strut their stuff on Norwalk River Valley Trail

—Bryan Haeffele photos

Hundreds of people turned out with their dogs for the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s inaugural Mutt Strut on May 5. The strut took place on sections of the trail in Wilton, Norwalk and Ridgefield. A fundraiser for the trail, $13,000 was raised.

“It was great seeing such an impressive turnout,” said Charlie Taney, the trail’s executive director. “We’re very thankful for the community’s generous support to help build more of the NRVT.”

The NRVT’s vision is a 33-mile, multi-purpose trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk and Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding on the way. For questions or more information, email Charlie Taney at [email protected]