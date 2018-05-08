Wilton girls track team suffers first losses

The Wilton High girls track and field team hosted Fairfield Ludlowe and Darien on Monday, suffering its first two losses of the season.

The Warriors (7-2) lost to Ludlowe, 91-54; and to Darien, 99-46.

Wilton had a pair of double winners in Morgan McCormick and Covadonga Perez Pelaez.

McCormick was victorious in both the 1600 meters (5:12.92) and 3200 meters (11:05.2), and Perez Pelaez was first in both the shot put (30’7.5”) and discus (81’2”).

The team’s other first place came from Andreen Reid in the long jump (16’6”).

Ludlowe, which also beat Darien, 78-67, to sweep the tri-meet, was led by triple winner Tess Stapleton. The freshman was first in the 100 meters (13.08), 200 meters (26.27) and high jump (5’2”).

Nora Skoczen was a double winner for the Falcons, with first-place finishes in the 100m hurdles (16.65) and 300m hurdles (49.38).

Other Ludlowe winners were Keegan Simonsen in the 400 meters (1:01.35), Lauren O’Neil in the 800 meters (2:27.38), Kaleigh Boyle in the javelin (112’1”) and Laurel Blackman in the pole vault (8’6”).

Darien’s Skylar Ford was the winner in the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet.

Wilton got second-place finishes from Anna Rava in the pole vault (8’0”) and Lacey Eller in the triple jump (30’0”).

Third-place efforts were turned in by Piper Chase in the 1600 (5:45.4) and Lina Lombardi in the shot put (27’9”).

Wilton results for the meet were:

100

5. Tatum Kelly 13.94

6. Claudia Nanez 13.96

18. Anna Rava 15.21

200

4. Claudia Nanez 28.19

18. Sara Schneidman 31.29

28. Sophie Peterson 32.85

31. Lilly Casiraghi 33.93

32. Ally Gance 34.02

34. Elisabeth Wenman 34.06

43. Tabitha Sullivan 35.98

400

6. Dillon Loud 1:04.91

8. Bianca Reuter 1:06.07

25. Stella Crowther 1:19.12

800

4. Emily Welch 2:30.49

5. Peyton Gildersleeve 2:32.25

7. Margaret Fiesel 2:39.47

9. Eliza Snyder 2:43.16

10. Lily Kealy 2:43.87

12. Patricia Dineen 2:46.91

15. Hannah Bracken 2:49.51

24. Nancy Healy 2:59.51

25. Anna Thornton 3:00.32

28. Hailey Downey 3:06.59

30. Cate McCabe 3:10.51

1600

1. Morgan McCormick 5:12.92

3. Piper Chase 5:45.45

6. Claire Kedzierski 6:00.52

14. Elizabeth Lynch 6:15.19

17. Patricia Dineen 6:20.47

21. Anna Thornton 6:40.61

3200

1. Morgan McCormick 11:05.20

10. Megan McNamara 13:12.87

11. Paula Perez Pelaez 13:21.18

100m hurdles

4. Kiri Clancy 18.87

7. Maddie Pfeiffer 19.76

8. Lauren Chiappetta 20.41

300m hurdles

4. Andreen Reid 53.12

7. Maddie Pfeiffer 57.39

Shot put

1. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 30’7.5’

3. Lina Lombardi 27’9’

8. Jayne Konatsotis 25’6’

8. Caitlin Greeff 25’6’

16. Agata Favilla 20’3’

20. Kaylee Karus 19’5’

23. Miranda Hancock 19’1’

26. Grace Farrell 18’6.5’

27. Stefania Mariani 18’3’

28. Alexa Michael 18’1’

29. Alexandra Bartels 17’5’

30. Alexandra Gance 16’10’

31. Lina Lombardi 16’1.5’

Discus

1. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 81’2’

12. Hope Ullman 64’1’

13. Lina Lombardi 64’0’

17. Alexis Kiss 59’4’

19. Jayne Konatsotis 58’7’

22. Agata Favilla 51’1’

23. Caitlin Greeff 47’5’

24. Miranda Hancock 47’3’

26. Bianca Juca-Quito 46’7’

28. Rosemary Martin 40’11’

29. Alexa Michael 37’10’

30. Stefania Mariani 35’8’

31. Kaylee Karus 30’11’

Javelin

9. Jayne Konatsotis 67’6’

11. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 66’1’

14. Hope Ullman 62’2’

16. Sarah Allam 60’10’

19. Alexandra Bartels 53’0’

20. Rosemary Martin 52’8’

24. Grace Farrell 50’4’

25. Bianca Juca-Quito 49’1’

27. Caitlin Greeff 46’6’

29. Alexis Kiss 45’5’

30. Alexa Michael 41’4’

32. Lina Lombardi 38’11’

34. Miranda Hancock 34’4’

35. Alexandra Gance 32’3’

36. Kaylee Karus 31’0’

High jump

14. Kiri Clancy 3’10’

Pole vault

2. Anna Rava 8’0’

Long jump

1. Andreen Reid 16’6’

4. Lacey Eller 14’6’

9. Nadia Voravolya 13’6.5’

16. Sara Schneidman 12’2’

19. Claire Kedzierski 11’9.5’

20. Elisabeth Wenman 11’5’

21. Grace Rava 11’0’

Triple jump

2. Lacey Eller 30’0’

8. Anna Rava 27’4’