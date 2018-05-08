Wilton boys golf teams falls to Trumbull

The Wilton boys varsity golf team hosted Trumbull at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday and came out on the short end of a 173-182 result.

The match moved Wilton’s FCIAC season record to 5-5.

The Warriors’ defense of home turf was led by Sophomore Andrew Smith’s solid 43 return. Close support was furnished by Devin Filaski and Robert Hickey with cards of 44 and 46, simply not enough to overcome a fine Eagles effort on the testing Hills front nine.

Note: A post-match review of last week’s tie with Fairfield Warde revealed a Warrior rule violation. The FCIAC dictates disqualification for a player whose cell phone sounds on the course.

An inadvertent breaking of this rule occurred and created a scoring change that increased the Wilton team score by four strokes, thereby changing the tie to a loss.