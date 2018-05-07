Baseball: Greenwich beats Wilton on walk-off homer

Kyle Woodring’s one-out solo homer gave the Greenwich baseball team a 4-3 walk-off win over Wilton on Monday in Greenwich.

The Warriors (10-6, 6-6 FCAIC) had rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, before Woodring’s shot ended things.

Down 3-1 in the seventh, Wilton got a single by Lucas Uriarte and an RBI single by Parker Ward to make it 3-2. After a hit by Jack DiNanno, Ryan Gabriele’s two-out single plated Dillon Lifrieri with the tying run.

Alex Roth started for Greenwich and went six innings, allowing two runs. Charlie Zeeve allowed one run but got the win.

Ethan Leinberger went six innings for Wilton, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Anthony Passaniti was the losing pitcher.

DiNanno was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Chris Tienken was 1-for-3 and scored a run.