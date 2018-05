The Wilton High girls golf team came in with a 215 but it wasn’t enough beat Staples, which won Monday’s match with a 194 at Longshore Golf Club.

Sophia Kammerman had the low score for Wilton with a 50 , followed by Karli Williams (51), Maya Fazio (52) and GiGi Hill (59).

For Staples, Sophia Carozza was medalist with a 45, while Jessie Duranko shot a 49 and Charlotte Turner and Deniz Elden both came in with 50s.

Wilton dropped to 2-5. Staples is now 5-5.