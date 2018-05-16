Anxiety film will start community conversation

It’s not always evident when young people are experiencing anxiety or what the consequences may be. To raise awareness of the issue, there will be a screening of the documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety on Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m., at Middlebrook School auditorium, 131 School Road. The community is invited, as are children in seventh grade and up.

The screening — which will be followed by a discussion led by psychiatrist Dr. Aaron Krasner — is presented by Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Youth Council and Wilton Youth Services.

The effort to raise awareness about anxiety stems from a recent survey of Wilton High School students that found nearly 30% have clinically significant levels of anxiety and depression, a rate that is three to four times the national norm. In addition to the May 21 presentation, Middlebrook and Wilton High School faculty will have the opportunity to view the 55-minute movie during special staff meetings.

The film tells the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. It also includes an interview with Olympic swimmer and mental health advocate Michael Phelps who says, “I welcomed the opportunity to be a part of ‘Angst’ to further the dialogue around mental health and to help people understand the impact anxiety has on our mental state and encourage people, especially kids, to ask for help.”

There are also discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

“Part of the beauty of this film is the openness of the children and young adults featured; for some of them, the ‘Angst’ project marks the first time they are publicly sharing their experiences with anxiety. Our hope is that their candidness and bravery will inspire our community to do the same,” a press release from the presenters said.

Admission is free, but registration is recommended at Angst.Wilton.eventbrite.com.

Information: angstmovie.com. Questions may be directed to Vanessa Elias at [email protected].