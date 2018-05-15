Warrior Words: Shelby’s declassified senior year survival guide

Dearest Juniors,

Given that a mere 28 days separate me from my internship, I think it’s fair to say that I survived senior year. The last step is prancing across that stage in my cap and gown to accept that sacred piece of paper I toiled for four long years jam-packed with tests, quizzes, presentations, essays, lab reports, tears, laughter, life lessons, drama, and far too few hours of sleep to endure it all. I have always dreamt of the day in which I could advise upcoming seniors. Alas, my time has finally come. Whether you find senior year daunting, or you are exploding with anticipation of all of the senior perks, I am here to provide you with the inside scoop on surviving senior year.

Without a doubt, everything will make you nostalgic. One day you’ll find yourself crying in an aisle at the grocery store. You’ll reminisce on the Saturday mornings when you would sit on the couch watching Lizzie McGuire or Rugrats, while digging marshmallows out of the Lucky Charms box. When you’re spring cleaning, maybe you’ll unearth all of your old CDs you never quite had the heart to get rid of. Your mind will bring you back to playing kickball in fifth grade gym class, as Taio Cruz’s Dynamite blares on the boombox in the background. Those were the simpler days before homework existed. This nostalgia is perfectly OK, so … embrace it!

When out and about many folks will inquire about your looming future. While their intentions are perfectly innocent, nothing is more intimidating than chatting about what your future holds. At first you will smile and respond to their questions. After the sixth time it begins to get old. Instead of revealing to them your crystal ball about where you might go or what you might do, I recommend opting for some fun storytelling by telling them you plan on becoming a professional sleeper or lion tamer! Works like a charm.

Perhaps you haven’t gotten along perfectly with your family in the past. Maybe they can be nagging and disagreeable at times. The truth is that they are just as stressed out as you are in regards to your future endeavors. Thank them and tell them you love them. Do it often. Cherish the simple things, like your bed, a warm shower without wearing flip-flops, and home-cooked meals. From what I hear, ramen noodles and Easy Mac get old fast.

Senioritis is real. Some experience this slump at the beginning of senior year. For others, it may come around the second semester. I never thought that I would be a part of the epidemic, but boy was I wrong. The finish line is just around the corner. You would think that after persevering through roughly 720 days of high school, that a few more would feel like a snap. Tragically, that is not the case. Your previous 7 o’clock alarm will soon be set for 7:50. Ten minutes is plenty enough time to roll out of bed and make it to school, right? If you really want to maximize your sleep, go to bed with your clothes on! The next morning brush your teeth, put on your shoes, and you’re ready to head out the door.

As cliché as it may sound, make sure you have fun during your senior year. If you are asked to go on an impromptu ice cream run, take a well-deserved break from studying. Savor every bite of your mint chocolate chip cone and enjoy every minute in the company of your friends. Bring out your craziest apparel for spirit week, go to the sporting events, and dance the night away at your prom. Paradoxically, senior year rushes yet crawls by, so make the most of it!

Wishing you the best,

Shelby

Shelby Connor is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with five classmates.