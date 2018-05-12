Alper addresses stock exchange

Al Alper, chief executive officer of Absolute Logic and sister company CyberGuard 360, addressed a group of the region’s CEOs at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange headquarters on April 30. He discussed how they can fend off cyber attacks on their organizations’ infrastructures.

NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It is the second-largest exchange in the world by market capitalization, behind only the New York Stock Exchange.

The author of two books on protections against cyber criminals, Alper will soon release a third, Revealed! The Cyber Threat of Social Media.