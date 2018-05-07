Quiz Bowl team goes to national tournament

Lukas Koutsoukos and Vihan Jayawardhane will represent Middlebrook School at the three-day National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT)’s Middle School National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Ill., beginning May 11.

The Middle School National Championship Tournament is NAQT’s premier middle school event that features the top Quiz Bowl teams from across the country.

Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

Teams qualify for the Middle School National Championship by their performance at tournaments held throughout the year using questions supplied by NAQT.

The Middlebrook Quiz Bowl team, coached by James Koutsoukos and Rena Therattil, will compete against 190 other teams at the national competition. At last year’s Middle School National Championship, the Middlebrook team finished 4-4.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at https://bit.ly/2FH27le.

Information: NAQT.com