Letter: A salute to nurses

To the Editors:

This week, May 6-12, we celebrate National Nurses Week, which began on Sunday with the official National Nurses Day. As happens each year at RVNA, this national “holiday” gives us pause to stop, recognize and celebrate the nurses we have the privilege to work with and among.

As many of us know, nursing is not always an easy calling. It requires extraordinary confidence, skill, adaptability, and patience. It is nearly impossible to place boundaries around the work and the emotions that nursing evokes. Nurses are nurses at work and at home. And they would have it no other way.

This week especially, I would like to acknowledge and thank the nurses of RVNA. Their dedication to their profession and their patients is extraordinary. They embrace new technologies, equipment, and processes to continuously improve and enhance the care they deliver, but never stray from those most traditional of nursing principles: kindness, care, compassion.

At RVNA, our nurses are our heroes and we salute them today and all year long.

Theresa Santoro, MSN, RN, CHCA

President and CEO

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association

Ridgefield, May 3