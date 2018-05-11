Students win Congressional App Challenge

Wilton High School juniors Ben Grass, Alex Li and Andreas Tsantilas were named the Connecticut 4th Congressional District winners of the 2017 Connecticut Congressional App Challenge (CAC) during a reception at the Capitol in Hartford on May 1.

The CAC is a public effort to encourage children to learn how to code through annual district-wide competitions hosted by members of Congress for their district. According to the CAC website, participating students code original applications for the chance to be selected for recognition by their congressional representatives, win prizes and have their work put on display in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Ben, Alex and Andreas created an application called ChemGenius that can calculate molar mass and balance chemical equations.

These two “fundamental” chemistry operations can be “tedious and time-consuming,” Andreas explained in the group’s CAC submission video, and “the amount of effort students spend in performing these simple tasks can be otherwise allocated to learning and developing their understanding of new material.”

To learn more about the ChemGenius app, visit youtu.be/8Y_RQAuCbGQ