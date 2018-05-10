Wilton High School presents Cinderella

Bryan Haeffele photos

The classic fairy tale of Cinderella will grace the Clune Center stage this month, when the cast of this year’s Wilton High School spring musical presents the 2013 Broadway adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical on Friday, May 18.

“What’s interesting about Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is there really isn’t an ‘original’ stage version,” said the show’s director, Meredith Walker.

“There have been three TV adaptations — the first in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the second in 1965 starring Leslie Ann Warren, and the third was in 1997 starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.”

Walker said anyone familiar with any of those versions “will be pleasantly surprised by the updated script and score” in Wilton High School’s production.

The 2013 Broadway adaptation, she said, has “several new characters and plot lines, as well as some new songs pulled from the Rodgers and Hammerstein songbook.”

“We specifically chose this version because it pays homage to the versions that came before it that many of us know and love, and yet speaks to a contemporary sensibility,” said Walker.

“Cinderella isn’t simply a girl who is plucked from her life and saved by a prince — in this version, she saves him as much as he saves her, and I love that.”

Wilton High School junior Hannah Mikita will play Cinderella and junior Joe Apuzzo will play Prince Topher. Other leading roles include Finn Maloney as Lord Pinkleton, Liam DeFelice as Sebastian, Lily Mikita as Marie, Trevor Brown as Jean-Michel, Jamie Feidner as Madame, Allison Farago as Gabrielle, and Rachel Strazza as Charlotte.

“There are just shy of 60 students in the show,” said Walker. “We also have several students who stage manage and crew for us, and a few more who play in the pit.”

More than 90 students auditioned for the show in mid-February, and rehearsals started shortly thereafter.

Although the unexpected number of snow days this school year has caused some difficulty, Walker said, it’s been a “joy” to “watch the students make the piece their own” and she looks forward to watching them perform in front of live audiences.

“There’s nothing like the exciting, raw energy from an audience to really breathe life into a theater space,” she said. “I think these audiences are really going to be wowed.”

Walker encourages people to see the show “because it’s going to be wonderful.”

“These students have worked so very hard for the last three months — it is really going to be a feast for the senses,” she said, adding that “wonderful, beautiful music, stunning costumes, some surprising stage magic, and a beautiful waltz” will have audience members on the edge of their seats.

Performances will take place at the Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road, at the following times:

Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at wiltonps.org.