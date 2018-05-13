Students recognized for German exam performance

Wilton High School German students were recognized for their performance on the National German Exam at a banquet in Norwalk on May 4.

Wilton’s top scorers were:

Gold medalists: Anna Maria Onnerud, Alex Killian, Chloe Elias, Nicholas Ivanov, Sophia Mercado and Connor Roché;

Silver Medalists: Hallie Chabrier, Harrison Jung and Hector Melesio-Rodriguez;

Bronze Medalists: Conrad Emerson, Nicholas Koleszar, Juliana Fastiggi and Caroline Hoffman.

The National German Exam, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG), is administered to more than 26,500 high school students each year.

The test “provides individual diagnostic feedback,” “rewards students through an extensive regional and national prize program,” and “creates a sense of accomplishment,” according to the AATG website.