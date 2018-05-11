Sophomores Megha Gupta, left, and Josh Darkwah, right, represented Wilton High School’s Key Club at the 2018 New England and Bermuda District International Key Club Conference in Springfield, Mass., last month. At the conference, Key Club members networked, attended workshops, received officer training and elected the next district executive officers. Megha was elected to serve as lieutenant governor of Key Club Division 31, replacing graduating Wilton High School senior Jessica Tambascio. — Contributed photo