Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilton

A Powerball ticket purchased at the Georgetown Shell at 912 Danbury Road in Wilton matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday, May 2, for the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 14, 31, 40 and 50, and the Powerball number was 6.

As of May 7, the ticket-holder had not claimed the prize, but has until Monday, Oct. 29, to do so. A Connecticut Lottery Corporation representative told The Bulletin that if the ticket is still unclaimed by Oct. 29, the money will go into the state’s general fund.

More than 11,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Connecticut for that date, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

Information: ctlottery.org