Track: Reid sets new Wilton girls long jump mark

The Wilton High girls track and field team had two winners at the Amity Midnight Invitational on Friday night at Amity High School.

The highlight of the meet was provided by Andreen Reid, who broke her own school record in the long jump with a leap of 17’4.5” to finish first.

Reid, a junior, had set her previous record of 17’4” a year ago, breaking Heather Dahl’s record of 17 feet that had stood for 32 years.

Wilton also got a win in the discus (78’10”) from Covadonga Perez Pelaez, who was second in the shot put (30’8”), as well.

The Warriors got a second-place finish from Anna Rava in the pole vault (7’6”).

Wilton ran to second place in the 4×100 meter relay (54.02) with the team of Reid, Lacey Eller, Claudia Nanez and Tatum Kelly.

Dillon Loud finished third in the 400 meters (1:06.42).

Maddie Pfeiffer finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.37) and Eller was sixth in the long jump (14’9”).

Alexis Kiss was fourth in the discus (64’0”).

In the shot put, Lucia Lampard placed fifth (27’5.25”) and Jayne Konatsotis took seventh (26’0.5”).

In the 5000 meters, Patricia Dineen was 28th (21:53.73).