Boys tennis: Warriors edge Warde 4-3

The Wilton High boys tennis team evened its FCIAC record at 6-6 with a 4-3 win over Fairfield Warde on Saturday at home.

The Warriors (6-7 overall) got straight-set wins at third and fourth singles from Harrison Tucker and Tor Aronson, and at first doubles (Henry Murphy and Rithwik Shivram) and second doubles (Ben Iannuzzi-Rahul Vallabhajosula).

The Mustangs (7-5) got wins at first singles Kyle Rubin) and second singles (Jack Davis) and at third doubles (Ben Dachman and Dustin Brown), who beat Chuck Li and Henry Greene in three sets.

Wilton closes out the regular season with four matches in the next eight days, starting with Monday’s match at home against Danbury.

Results for Saturday’s match were:

Wilton 4, Fairfield Warde 3

Singles:

Kyle Rubin (FW) def. Clay Adams, 7-6 (3), 6-3;

Jack Davis (FW) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-0, 6-1;

Harrison Tucker (W)def. Robert Pavoni, 6-1, 6-3;

Tor Aronson (W) def. Noah Gruder, 6-3, 6-2;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy and Rithwik Shivram (W) def. Sam Greenberg and Jackson Cusick, 6-2, 6-2;

Ben Iannuzzi-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Cormac O’Day and Alex Cusick, 6-4, 7-5;

Ben Dachman and Dustin Brown (FW) def. Chuck Li and Henry Greene, 6-3, 3-6 (10-7).