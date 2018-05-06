Boys lacrosse: Wilton runs win streak to six

Chris Sweeney won the game’s opening faceoff and headed straight down the field with the ball. He passed to Brian Calabrese, who then passed to Dean DiNanno, who scored just eight seconds into the game.

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team had the lead and was on the way to defeating the Brien McMahon Senators, 17-4, at Fujitani Field on Saturday night.

Twelve Warriors found the back of the net in the game, led by DiNanno’s four goals. Dinanno had the true hat trick with three goals in the first quarter. Zach Zeyher and Ryan Kauffman had two goals apiece, and solo tallies for Ryan McDermott, Zach Rossi, Joe Murtha, Jack Kauffman, Andrew Luciano, Connor Drake, Dan Reilly Sullivan, Alex Pykosz, and Matt Graham. Brian Calabrese and Drake added three assists each.

Jake Beshlian got the start in net for the Warriors and went the distance.

Although the Warriors won by a wide margin, there two bright spots on the Senators’ side of the field. Seniors Jack Froelich and Peter Ripperger, the Senator’s keeper, were the key performers for their team. Froelich accounted for three of the team’s four goals, while Ripperger made several difficult saves, as the Warriors were in constant attack mode.

Wilton led 5-0 after the first quarter and scored the first goal of the second period before Froelich’s first goal.

The Warriors tallied three more times in the second quarter and the Senators one more time for the 10-2 half time Warrior lead.

With Saturday night’s win, the Warriors ran their unbeaten streak to six games, with an overall record of 9-4.

After the game, Wilton head coach John Wiseman turned his teams focus to Tuesday night’s game at Yorktown.

“The coach told us that there a much different team than the one we faced tonight, so we better come ready to play” said senior co-captain Joe Murtha. “He told us what to expect of them at both ends of the field. So we know we have to take care of the ball, keep our intensity level up and play the entire game. We’ve been very focused in practice and feel were 100 percent ready for the final two weeks of the season and the postseason.”

Wilton outscored the Senators 5 -2 in the third quarter and 2-0 in the final period.