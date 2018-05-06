Obituary: George Robert Olexo, 92, of Wilton

George Robert Olexo, 92, peacefully passed away with his daughters at his side on January 12, 2018 in Berlin, Maryland.

A time of gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 12 at Spear-Miller Funeral Home at 39 South Benson Road Fairfield, CT 06824. Burial with military honors will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Reverend David Spollett will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to Honor Flight https://www.honorflight.org. A Tribute page has been established on the Honor Flight Website.

Born September 25, 1925, Son of Andrew & Julie Olexo, George grew up in Bridgeport Connecticut and followed the Nation’s call to serve in World War II. He flew in the Army Air Force on a B24 Bomber in the Pacific. He went on to attend University of Bridgeport BA, George Washington University BA, Law, New York University Doctor of Jurisprudence JD, New York University Masters of Law, LLM. It was during this time he married Betty Brown of Milford, CT. They lived in Taiwan for three years while he was in the CIA and started their family of four girls. They settled in Wilton, CT and there raised his family and opened private law practices in Wilton and Bridgeport, CT.

Predeceased by his Daughter Cara Olexo Burton, Parents, Andrew and Julie Olexo, Sister Blanche (Joe) Browning, and Betty Brown Olexo. He is survived by three daughters, Dulce (John Donaldson), Geordie (William) Walters, and Melora Olexo. Also, two grandchildren, Rebecca Walters and Ross (Colleen) Walters and two great-grandchildren Danielle & Mason, along with friends, colleagues and countrymen.

George is lovingly remembered for his clever sense of humor, his strong conservative point of view and was very active in local and state politics and in the Republican Party. He served the town of Wilton in various roles & as Second Selectman on the Board.

