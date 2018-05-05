Wilton budget is passed

The proposed budget and three additional questions on the Annual Town Meeting ballot were passed by overwhelming majorities. Even if the budget had not passed on number of votes, it would have passed anyway because turnout was just 13.04%. When fewer than 15% of eligible voters cast ballots, the budget automatically passes.

Voting took place after the meeting on May 1 and adjourned voting on May 5.

The budget of $127,563,331 million received 1,084 yes votes over 532 “no, too high” votes and 13 “no, too low” votes. Adoption of this budget will impose a mill rate of 28.1875, higher than the current year’s mill rate.

The budget includes:

Board of Education operating budget: $81,876,563.

Board of Selectmen operating budget: $32,319,728.

Board of Selectmen capital budget: $1,182,271

Debt service: $10,921,766.

Charter authority: $1,263,003.

The five-year road restoration project at $3 million to repave 15 miles of town-owned roads per year received the most “yes” votes of all questions, passing by a vote of 1,416 to 211.

Replacing the artificial turf at Kristine Lilly Field with coconut husk infill at a cost of $700,000 passed by a vote of 1,054 to 568.

Repaving and installation of additional lighting at the Board of Education bus barn, where school buses are stored, on School Road at a cost of $400,000 passed by a vote of 1,010 to 610.

There were 12,373 registered voters. The number of electors voting was 1,614. There were also 17 non-elector property owners voting. Non-resident citizens who are at least 18 years old and liable to the town for taxes on real estate property — or a motor vehicle — with an assessment of at least $1,000 on the Oct. 1, 2017 grand list are eligible to vote for or against the budget.