Girls tennis: Wilton sweeps Warde for ninth win

The Wilton High girls tennis team rebounded from Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Greenwich with a 7-0 win over Fairfield Warde at home.

Wilton improved to 9-4 overall and 8-4 in the FCIAC. The Mustangs are now 6-6.

Wilton 7, Warde 0

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (Wilton) def. Hannah Ulman, 6-0, 6-0;

Emma Caldwell (Wilton) def. Sana Nagori, 6-0, 6-0;

Cara Kilmartin (Wilton) def. Karli Vare, 6-1, 6-1;

Jelena Sypher (Wilton) def. Ellie Daigle, 6-2, 6-2;

Doubles:

Arden Lee-Amber Li (Wilton) def. Claire Regan-Hayley English, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1;

Gerri Fox-Grace Cahill (Wilton) def. Clare Byrne-Deb Warren, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2;

Kate Seelert-Mackenzie McCormick (Wilton) def. Amelia Yoder-Aly Kardos, 6-3, 6-1.