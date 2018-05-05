Photos: Wilton Schools FAPA Exhibit

Visitors check out masks created by Miller-Driscoll students during the FAPA Exhibit opening reception.
Wilton High School student Julianna Russo stands next to her ceramic plate featured in Wilton Schools FAPA Exhibit.
Middlebrook eighth grader Danielle Coltman creates art on a tablet during the opening reception of the FAPA Exhibit.
Middlebrook eighth grader Caroline Blessing works on concept drawings during the FAPA Exhibit opening reception.
Kendra Baker photos
More than 400 works of art created by Wilton public school students in grades K-12 cover the walls and shelves of Wilton Library as part of the Wilton Schools Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) Exhibit. The annual showcase of student artwork kicked off with an opening reception Friday, May 4.
