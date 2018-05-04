Baseball: Trumbull, Gomes shut down Wilton, 3-0

The Trumbull Eagles blanked the Wilton baseball team 3-0 on Friday in Wilton behind a three-hit shutout by Ryan Gomes.
Gomes went six and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and four walks, while striking out seven. Evan Warner came on in relief to get the final out.
The Warriors dropped to 10-5 with the loss. Trumbull is now 9-6.
It was the fifth straight win for the Eagles, and third straight shutout.
The Eagles scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
In the second, Jonathan DeMelo’s two-out RBI single plated Chris Brigante.
In the fifth, Jay Chiappetta singled to drive in Brian Hance, and in the sixth Brigante doubled and scored on a hit by Tim Lojko.
Lucas Uriarte took the loss for Wilton, going six and two-thirds innings. Anthony Passaniti got the final out.
Cole Judelson had two hits for Wilton, and Will Holmquist had one hit.