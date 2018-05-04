Obituary: Jean Mae Schiro, 91, formerly of Wilton

Jean Mae Schiro, age 91, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Wilton, CT, passed into God’s hands and into her husband’s arms on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

During her last six years, she resided at Marian Hall Personal Care Home, spent one month at Vincentian Nursing Home and her passing occurred at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born September 12, 1926 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Irene Kurtz. Jean attended Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT, from 1942-1945 and graduated from Booth and Bayliss Commercial School in Bridgeport in 1947. She was employed as a secretary at Packard Company in Bridgeport during the 1950’s.

She married Daniel Edward Schiro on August 22, 1953 and just celebrated 64 years together on August 22, 2017, shortly before his passing on August 26, 2017. Jean’s most rewarding job was being the most devoted and loving mother to her children and the most caring, loving and dedicated Nana to her two granddaughters. She always took the time to be present in their lives and stayed connected with her grandkids as they got older. She will be dearly missed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, David Gerard Schiro and Maria Schiro Hurlburt; her son-in-law, David; her grandchildren, Melony Jean and Emily Maria; her sibling, Dolores Bristol; her nephew, Jay, and nieces, Joyce and Cathy; and two devoted and very special couples to the family, James and Susan Lewicki, and Jerry and Bernadette Chieffalo. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean Mae was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Joseph Schiro.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 7, 2018, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M., at the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10 A.M., St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp., PA. She will be entombed at Holy Savior Cemetery, 4629 Bakerstown Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McGuire Memorial Foundation — EOC (Employment Option Center), 200 N. Mercer Ave./ PO Box 48, New Brighton, PA 15066 or to the Verland Foundation, 212 Iris Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143.

