Sudano named St. Luke’s scholar

Wilton resident Thaise Sudano, third from left in the back row, was named a Global Scholar at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan for her Scholars Program project: How a Harmful Tradition Persists in the Twenty-First Century: The Implications of Female Genital Mutilation on Women with a Focus on Senegal. The Scholars Program is a year-long, interdisciplinary research project that earns participating students honors distinction. Thaise and 19 other seniors presented their projects and were named scholars during St. Luke’s School’s annual Scholars Symposium on April 19.