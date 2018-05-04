Looking for lucky lottery ticket buyer

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Georgetown Shell station at 912 Danbury Road May 2 got lucky to the tune of $1 million, but they may not know it yet.

They had better hurry up and check their winning numbers of 5-14-31-40-50 with Powerball number 6 and Power Play multiplier number 2, because the ticket expires in July.

“We’re hoping it is somebody from Wilton, and not somebody from out of state,” said Nald Bumagat, front end manager at the Shell station.

He said Lottery headquarters will not reveal the time the ticket was purchased. If they knew that, they could check their surveillance video and see who it was.

“We’re looking for the guy who won it,” he said.

The store stands to receive $2,500 for being the seller of the lucky ticket, he said.

“Usually, we are lucky with just scratch-off tickets,” he said. Customers have hit for as much as $50,000 on the scratch-offs. The trick to being lucky with them is to buy lots of them, he said.

“You get bigger chances if you get more,” he said.

Nobody hit the jackpot on Powerball May 2. The Powerball jackpot for May 5 is estimated to be $215 million with a cash value option of $127.7 million, according to published reports.