Himes helps ASML break ground

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4, put his left foot to a ceremonial shovel May 3 and dug up a load of grey dirt from the parking lot of ASML in a groundbreaking for the high-tech manufacturing company’s expansion.

Specifically, the ground being dug up in the former rear parking lot of the facility at 77 Danbury Road will become a 700-space parking garage.

Hundreds of new workers are expected to be hired, in both manufacturing and engineering jobs, as the maker of lithography equipment for computer chips ramps up to meet anticipated future sales growth.

“It’s world-leading technology, right here in Wilton,” Himes told a group of about 40 ASML officials and employees in brief remarks, before picking up the shovels with 14 others, including First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

“You’ll do a whole lot more hiring,” Himes said cheerfully about the company, which already employs more than 1,200 in Wilton. “It’s wonderful to be here,” he said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting March 12 unanimously approved ASML’s expansion.

The expansion project will cost more than $100 million and create 500 new engineering and manufacturing jobs at the facility on Danbury Road over the next several years.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy visited ASML offices at 60 Danbury Road Feb. 8 to help celebrate the company’s expansion — which also includes office and manufacturing space — expected to be complete within two years. The expanded office and manufacturing areas will add more than 45,000 square feet of work space across three floors.

In the first quarter, ASML hired 70 new full-time employees and currently has more than 160 active job openings in advanced manufacturing and engineering. The company’s headcount grew 24% in 2017. “ASML Wilton is the perfect example of business growth that is possible here in the great state of Connecticut. Not only does the company have unique semiconductor technology, but it also has a unique approach to recruiting all the amazing talent required to achieve its expansion goals.

“ASML Wilton focuses on finding talent with a great attitude and invests in training the required skill set in order for each individual to succeed. I’m proud to have the company in my district,” Himes said in a statement.