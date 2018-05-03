Wilton travel soccer scoreboard: April 28-29

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in travel action on April 28-29:

Girls Travel

UNDER-9

Wilton Blue 2, New Canaan Red 1

For the first half, running uphill on a field with a pronounced slope and a steady 15 mph wind blowing in their faces, Wilton Blue girls battled New Canaan to an action-packed scoreless tie. Wilton used aggressive ball tackling and selfless passing to set up numerous scoring opportunities with Clara Fielden, Audrey Lepore, Kate Wickersham, Ally Phelan, Andie Langeland, Victoria Jankowski and Sophia Solomon contributing to the offense. Sadie Sherman, Casey O’Connor, and Alexandra Jankowski protected the net defensively. The New Canaan goalie stopped a bullet by Ally Phelan. Wilton’s Maddie Rayment shut down New Canaan’s attack through aggressive goaltending highlighted by a diving one-handed stab to deflect the ball away from an otherwise wide-open net.

With the wind at its back, Wilton found the back of the net early in the second half as the right-footed Casey O’Connor scored with a left-footed shot that caught the New Canaan goalie completely off guard. Within minutes New Canaan posted its only goal to even the score. With time winding down each team pressed hard for a tie-breaking goal. Wilton second half goalkeeper Ally Phelan was fearless between the posts including a diving play on a New Canaan three-on-none breakaway. In the end, Maddie Rayment sealed Wilton’s victory with a blistering shot while sprinting full tilt at New Canaan’s goalkeeper.

UNDER-9 (2010)

Wilton Blue 2, Darien Orange 2

Wilton Blue showed up with a lot of fight and exuberance against Darien Orange. In the first half, it was a unified team effort. On offense, the Wilton team exhibited great passing. Abby Deane made several great passes to both Leianna Cross and Katerina Cross to set up scoring opportunities. Harper Pattillo and Brynn Grosso exhibited constant hustle that resulted in several good chances. On defense, Savannah Quick, Audrey Burton and Olivia Edwards were relentless in stopping several scoring chances. In goal, Jacquelyn Coppola’s focus and diving saves that contributed to a scoreless first half.

The girls continued to exhibit great teamwork in the second half. There were excellent scoring attempts by Brynn Grosso and Jacquelyn Coppola. Wilton’s pressure eventually pays dividends with an Audrey Burton pass to Brynn Grosso setting up the game’s first goal by Savannah Quick. In goal, Katerina Cross displayed good instincts, turning back several Darien opportunities. When Darien tied up the game, Wilton Blue’s defense intensified. The Wilton girls collectively put pressure on Darien with several near miss goal attempts by Juliette DeStefano and Leianna Cross. On defense, Olivia Edwards and Abby Deane are strong in their efforts keeping the ball out of harm’s way. Darien scored with minutes left to play, but Wilton Blue’s effort intensified. An excellent pass by Audrey Burton to Brynn Grosso began Wilton’s final scoring opportunity. Grosso then connected with Juliette DeStefano, who found Harper Pattillo in position to score the game-tying goal with under a minute to play.

UNDER-12

Wilton White 4, New Canaan 0

The Wilton White team triumphed over New Canaan with an impressive score of 4-0. Goals were notched by Ella Breitenbach, Megan Dodman, Melissa Ongley and Sienna Magazino. The offense was rounded out with the aggressive play of Maddie Phelan and Caitlyn O’Grady, who continually put pressure on the opposing team. The strong defensive performance of Caroline Luce, Grace Biondo, Julia Steenbock and Sara Fernandes provided numerous stops. Strong goaltending by Sienna Magazino and Ella Breitenbach sealed the win.

UNDER-13

Wilton Blue 4, Darien Blue 0

The Wilton Blue team had a great 4-0 win against Darien Blue Wave. Wilton took hold of the ball early on with Isabel DiNanno scoring the first goal assisted by Whitney Hess. Wilton continued to work by having persistent strong plays by Anya Iyer, Caitlin Allen, Caitlin Ongley and Ella Savage. Isabel DiNanno was able to take the ball up the field to score the second goal of the game. This was followed by Gabby Mazzella assisting with a great pass to Erin McGovern, who scored the third goal to end the first half.

Reagan VonLoeser had several great saves during the game to stop all scoring from Darien. This was with the help of great plays made by Amanda Prather, Elizabeth Lamond, Georgia Russnok, Grace Duvall and Miya Lasher. Isabel DiNanno scored the final goal, assisted by the skills of Larsen Burke.

Boys Travel

UNDER-9

Wilton Blue 5, Monroe 3

Wilton Blue defeated a tough Monroe squad on Saturday, with a score of 5-3. Wilton scored first on a Gavin Levenherz goal. Liam Backman added another goal with an assist by Conor Filip. In goal, Jack Mulfinger made five stops in the first half. The Wilton boys led 2-1 at the half.

In goal for the second half, Mario Coppola made four hard stops while the offense added to the Wilton lead. Sean Kaliski scored on an aggressive, heads-up rebound goal. Ryan Vermeulen scored after the team moved the ball well up field and a second Conor Filip assist. Jake Albanese scored the team’s final goal by driving up field, taking a shot from the wing, and driving in his own rebound. Joshua Comiskey made numerous tackles during the game, as well as taking a hard shot on goal that led to the Kaliski score. Caio Thakur and Giacomo De Paola provided relentless attacking motion up field throughout the game and kept the Monroe keepers under pressure.