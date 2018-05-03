Boys lacrosse: Warriors hold off Cards for fifth straight win

The Wilton boys lacrosse team notched its fifth win in a row, holding on for a 9-7 win at Greenwich on Wednesday.

The Warriors (8-4 overall, 6-3 FCIAC) had a 6-2 lead early in the second quarter and appeared poised to put the game out of reach.

The Cardinals, however, held Wilton scoreless for over 16 minutes and had the lead down to one goal three times in the second half.

For the Warriors, it was a combination of big saves from goalie Andrew Calabrese and clutch goals by Joe Murtha that held off Greenwich’s attempts to tie the game.

Calabrese finished with nine saves, with four coming in the fourth quarter.

Murtha, who tallied five goals, used his quickness to score a pair of unassisted goals in the fourth quarter to reestablish two-goal leads and kill the Cards’ momentum.

Wilton had jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game on a 15-yard rocket under the crossbar by Connor Drake and a goal by Murtha off a DiNanno feed.

The Warriors upped the lead to 6-2 with a 3-0 run to open the second quarter. Greenwich scored twice in the final six minutes to make it 6-4 at halftime.

Leo Johnson intercepted a Wilton back pass in front of the Warrior goal to score for Greenwich early in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 6-5.

Dean DiNanno answered about four minutes later off a nice setup by Ryan McDermott.

Johnson again cut the lead to one, 7-6, with 7:10 left in the game, only to have Murtha fire in a bullet on the run to make it 8-6 less than a minute later.

Johnson responded 21 seconds later, scoring off a rebound to bring the Cards to within 8-7.

The Cards won the face-off with a chance to tie, but turned the ball over. Murtha then came from behind the net to score, making it 9-7 with four minutes left.

For the game, in addition to Murtha’s five goals, Wilton got goals from Drake, McDermott, DiNanno and Nolan Quinn. DiNanno also had two assists, while Drake and McDermott each had one assist.

For Greenwich, Johnson scored four goals and Matt Davey, Matt Baugher, Jackson Trimmer and J.T. Lawrence each had one goal. Connor Santry made 11 saves in goal.

Greenwich dropped to 5-7 overall and 5-3 in the FCIAC.