Wilton boys golf team plays Warde to a draw

For its third FCIAC match of the week, the Wilton boys varsity golf team traveled to Fairfield’s Smith-Richardson Golf Course to confront the Warde Falcons.

Following play on a near-perfect day for golf, the two teams added contestant match scores and arrived at a 175-175 tie.

The Warriors returns were led by sophomore Robert Hickey’s match medalist, three-over-par 39.

Close support was supplied by Devin Filaski reporting 41, aided by a birdie on the par-3 third hole. The wind-aided tee shot from 151 yards was solved by a pitching wedge to two feet of the cup.

Finishing the Wilton effort were sophomore Drew Saumier signing for 47 and senior Jack Cromwell with 48.

The team’s record moved to 5 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie.