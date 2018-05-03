Boys tennis: Warriors score 5-2 win

The Wilton High boys tennis team got wins from singles players Harrison Tucker and Tor Aronson and swept the doubles matches to defeat Trumbull 5-2 on Tuesday at home.
The Warriors improved to 5-6 with the win.
Results were:
Wilton 5, Trumbull 2
Singles:
Andy Ilie, (T) def. Clay Adams, 6-0, 6-0;
George James (T) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-1, 6-4
Harrison Tucker (W) won by forfeit over Lalith Gannavaram;
Tor Aronson (W) def. Nihal Wadhwa, 6-3, 6-2;
Doubles:
Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy (W) def. Tej Yalamanchili and Ben Bello, 6-1, 6-1;
Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Rushil Ahuja and Matt Nusom, 6-4, 6-4;
Aidan Jasinski and Ben Iannuzzi (W) def. Collin McMahon and Max Hutchins, 6-3, 6-3.