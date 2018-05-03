Police Log: Reckless driving, evading responsibility

Reckless driving

A 19-year-old Wilton man was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, following too closely, and interfering with an officer April 24 at 12:28 p.m. on Ridgefield Road after a car accident.

Police said a Chrysler convertible with a Florida plate was involved in an accident with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Ridgefield Road and Old Ridgefield Road. The Chrysler operator’s car first hit the guardrail on the side of the road and then struck the Toyota, which was stopped in traffic, to the rear end. The Chrysler then fled the scene, north on Ridgefield Road. After the victim provided police with the Florida plate number, it came back to a registered owner who lives in Wilton. Later the operator was arrested. The suspect was described by the victim and witnesses from the scene.

Alden Jaecklein, of 110 Chicken Street, was held on $5,000 bond and appeared in court the next day.

Evading responsibility

A 22-year-old Wilton man was charged with traveling too fast for conditions, evading responsibility, operating under the influence, and failure to keep right April 28 at 2:18 a.m. on Grumman Hill Road after fleeing from the scene of a rollover accident.

Police said they responded to the accident on Grumman Hill Road in which the operator fled the scene and later returned after running through the woods.

The operator, John Underwood, of 76 Sturges Ridge Road, admitted to consuming alcohol a short while before the accident and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

Underwood was released on $260 bond with a May 10 court date.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic verbal call during the week of April 24 to April 30.