Softball: Big day for Musilli powers Wilton to win over Central

Juliana Musilli had a big day at the plate to lead the Wilton High softball team to an 11-4 win at Bridgeport Central on Wednesday.

The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and three runs scored as the Warriors (5-8) moved three games away from earning a berth in the state playoffs.

The Warriors banged out 18 hits, while Kate Shouvlin threw a complete-game seven-hitter for the win on the mound.

Shouvlin allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk, while striking out seven. She also had a great day batting, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Emily O’Brien also had a solo home run for the Warriors.

Sophia Strazza went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Getting two hits each were Maya Farrell (2-for-3, double, three runs) and Claire Wilson (2-for-4, double, run).

Getting one hit each were Hannah Belanger (1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run), Lara Burke (1-for-4, RBI) and Julianna Russo (1-for-1).