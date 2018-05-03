Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 3, noon, Wilton Library. Members of the community gather for a service of prayer and reflection hosted by Morning Meditations with Sisters in Community, a local prayer group. Refreshments.

Author Talk, Thursday, May 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Ted Bell discusses his latest thriller in the Hawke series, Overkill. Q&A follows talk. Books available for purchase and signing. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 400 works by students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be part of the Wilton Schools Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition. Reception features student musical performances. Refreshments.

West Side Story, Friday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guided Bird Walk, Saturday, May 5, 8-10 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join birding expert Joe Bear to see and hear migrating birds. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Rummage Sale and Bake Sale, Saturday, May 5, 9-2, Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Road. Gently used/new clothing for men, women and children; shoes, purses, bed linens, kitchen items, knick-knacks, jewelry, books and more. Plus, home-baked goodies and other treats. Information: 203-762-9890 or zionshillmethodist.org.

Minks to Sinks, Saturday, May 5, 9-5, School Road and Danbury Road. The semi-annual tag sale benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Information: minkstosinks.org.

Mutt Strut, Saturday, May 5, 10-2, Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the commuter parking lot on Route 7 at Wolfpit Road. Goody bags, prizes. Registration: $20 by April 20; $30 after that date: http://muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com/.

Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 5, 10-5, Wilton Library. Celebrate the day with a free comic donated by Cave Comics of Newtown. While supplies last.

History Talk, Saturday, May 5, 3-4:30, Wilton Library. Laura Conley will give a talk, Reflections on the Life of My Father, Johan Huizinga (1872-1945). Huizinga was a Dutch historian who became famous as a cultural critic and fierce opponent of Nazi ideology. Taken hostage during World War II, he died when Conley was 3. Her talk will include many photos. She had a career in publishing and is now a gallery guide in the Metropolitan Museum. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks, Sunday, May 6, noon-4, School Road and Danbury Road. Bargain day at the semi-annual tag sale benefiting Family & Children’s Agency. Information: minkstosinks.org.

West Side Story, Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks, Monday, May 7, 9-11:30 a.m., School Road and Danbury Road. The semi-annual tag sale benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Bag day — fill a bag for $7. Information: minkstosinks.org

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, May 8, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, May 8, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, May 8, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Interfaith Lecture, Tuesday, May 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Civility in an Age of Conflict will look at how to promote civility in everyday life. Dr. Purnaka L. de Silva, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Democracy, and Azza Karam, Ph.D., senior adviser at the U.N. Population Fund, will speak, followed by four members of the Wilton Clergy Association. Q&A. Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Greenhouse Plant Sale, Wednesday, May 9, 9:30-1:30, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. The Wilton Garden Club offers a presale of its Mother’s Day Plant Sale with hundreds of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, arranged tabletop baskets, native plants, vegetables and more.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, May 9, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier. Bring lunch; beverages provided. A showing of the film Rebecca will take place Friday, May 11, at noon in the Rimer Room. Advance registration recommended. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, May 9, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks for free. Presented by Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, May 9, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about rabbits and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paint it Up!, Wednesday, May 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Rise of Society Journalism, Thursday, May 10, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Judson Scruton discusses the origin and expansion of “society journalism” as exemplified by the seminal 18th Century publication, The Spectator, by Joseph Addison and Richard Steele. Several rare volumes will be exhibited. Free, donations welcome. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Friday, May 11, noon-6, Town Green, Wilton Center. The Wilton Garden Club offers hundreds of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, arranged tabletop baskets, native plants, vegetables and more. Rain or shine.

West Side Story, Friday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Saturday, May 12, 9-2, Town Green, Wilton Center. The Wilton Garden Club offers hundreds of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, arranged tabletop baskets, native plants, vegetables and more. Rain or shine.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, May 12, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Winds, Soft & Sweet — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, May 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will be shown. This examines climate change and its effect on people 10 years after An Inconvenient Truth was released. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Crafts, Sunday, May 13, 1-4, Wilton Library. Drop-in, no registration.

Mother’s Day Piano Concert, Sunday, May 13, 3-4:30, Wilton Library. Stay and Home in Wilton and the library present a concert and reception with jazz pianist Dr. Joe Utterback. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring Maker Madness, Tuesday, May 15, 7:30-9:30, Wilton Library. Ladies’ Night Out with wine, appetizers, and DIY projects. $35, payable in advance online. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Daryl Hawk: Into the Volcano, Wednesday, May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. International documentary photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk will give a photography presentation and lecture based on his recent expedition to Ecuador. Free; registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, May 17, 11:30. All women are invited to get to know the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Social Media Marketing on a Shoestring, Thursday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Entrepreneur Dori DeCarlo will discuss social media marketing techniques. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Children’s Garden Club, Friday, May 18, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Children and kindergarten and up are invited to join this weekly club. Information and sign-up: [email protected] or 203-762-6336.

WHS Organic Garden Plant Sale, Saturday, May 19, 9-3, Wilton High School near the flagpole, Catalpa Road and Danbury Road. Up for sale are many kinds of heirloom tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, herbs, as well as some bee- and butterfly-attracting wildflowers, $3-$5 per plant. Questions: Jim Hunter [email protected].

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, May 19, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, May 19, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Library Resources for Seniors, Tuesday, May 22, 3 p.m., Wilton Library. All seniors are welcome to join Stay at Home in Wilton for a tour of the senior resources available at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. Free, reservations required: 203-762-2600

May Plant Walk, Thursday, May 24, 11 a.m., Schenck’s Island, Wilton Center. Parking is across from the Stop & Shop parking lot. Stay at Home in Wilton has invited Donna Merrill, a local conservationist, to give a guided tour of the plant life in the park. Walkers of all levels welcomed. Optional lunch will follow at Orem’s. Free, information: 203-762-2600.