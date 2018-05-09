Pickleball pro will offer clinics at Four Seasons

What’s pickleball? Want to learn from a pro?

Certified Pickleball Instructor and National Tournament Competitor Ken Henderson will lead clinics and demonstrations at Four Seasons Racquet Club in Wilton on Saturday, May 12.

“It’s great that we can have Ken here at Four Seasons for this event,” said Greg Moran, Four Seasons owner and director of tennis. “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. It’s fun for all ages and we wanted to have an introductory event for our members as well as inviting pickleball enthusiasts from the area to come and play here at Four Seasons.”

The May 12 event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering programs for all levels of play led by Henderson and Four Seasons pro staff.

Clinic times are: Beginners, 9:30-10:30; Intermediates, 10:30-11:30; High Intermediates to Low Advanced, 11:30-12:30. No sign-up is required.

Pickleball is an increasingly popular paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can offer quick, fast-paced competition for experienced players. For more information go to www.usapa.org.

Henderson was the 2017 New York State and Connecticut Masters Gold Medalist in pickleball singles and mixed doubles, and has won gold and silver medals at regional tournaments in Buffalo, Yorktown, Milford, New Hampshire, and Pittsburgh. Henderson participated in six weeks of intensified drills, studying, and training in Florida in 2017 to achieve certification from the International Pickleball Teaching and Professional Association (IPTPA).

Henderson’s goal as a certified instructor and pickleball ambassador is to bring the game to as many new players as possible, and help people already playing to raise their skill level, teaching fundamentals and some finer points of the game.

Four Seasons Racquet Club is a 23-court indoor/outdoor tennis facility at 589 Danbury Road, Wilton. For more information call 203-762- 2423.