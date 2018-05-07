Texters and talkers ticketed

Police cracked down on texting and distracted driving during the month of April, handing out 63 tickets.

Five texters were caught red-handed at the checkpoints, mostly along Route 7, said Capt. Robert Cipolla, spokesman for the department.

Forty-one were caught talking on the cell phone while driving, and 16 had distracted driving behavior. There was one other violation.

The total hours worked by officers, under the grant from the state Department of Transportation, was 127 hours.

Last April, there were 11 texters caught and 40 cell phone talkers.

Under Connecticut’s cell phone and texting laws, fines range from $150 for a first offense to $300 for a second offense and $500 for each subsequent offense.