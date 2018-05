In recognition of May as Better Hearing and Speech Month, the southwest Connecticut chapter of the Hearing Loss Association will hold a meeting Tuesday, May 8, 1 p.m., at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk.

The program will cover Hearing Loss — What you can do to prevent it. Hearing aids, and other assistive devices will be discussed by speakers Nancy and Josh Jablonski and Rene Vicedomini, owners of Audiology Concierge.

Information: Peg at 203-656-2733.