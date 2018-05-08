Veterans photos

The Memorial Day Celebration Committee is requesting that local veterans submit their photos and service record to the Wilton Veterans Photo Archive if they have not already done so. The Bulletin will publish the Veterans Memorial Supplement on May 24.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, May 17. The photo should be a black and white headshot, preferably in uniform or wearing a military hat. If not, a current picture will be acceptable.

In addition, please submit a brief note stating rank, branch of service, years of duty, citations and/or a few other memories.

Please email photos and information to [email protected] or deliver them to The Bulletin at 16 Bailey Avenue in Ridgefield. The Bulletin is on the second floor.

Information: 203-442-4104.