Letter: Town ‘cleans up’

To the Editors:

The Wilton Conservation Commission held another successful Town-Wide Clean Up Day this past Saturday, April 28, with 200 hard-working volunteers who collaborated to collect 3,200 pounds of litter along Wilton’s roads and the banks of the Norwalk River.

This year’s success was made possible with help from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Wilton Kiwanis, A Better Chance, Republican Town Committee, the Riverbrook YMCA, Wilton High School, and many dedicated families and neighbors. Volunteers met at the gazebo on Saturday morning where the Conservation Commission handed out garbage bags and work gloves. Volunteers spread out around town to pick up litter throughout town including sections of Route 7, River Road, Pimpewaug Road, School Road, Allen’s Meadow, Cedar Road, Ridgefield Road, along the Norwalk River, and the Gilbert & Bennett School grounds. Wilton’s Department of Public Works provided the dumpsters that were filled with all kinds of roadside litter including chairs, tires, scrap metal and a garage door opener.

To top off the event, the commission raffled off gift certificates provided by Wilton Hardware, the Traveling Art Framer, and the Wilton Kiwanis. Twenty-two lucky volunteers won prizes that included gift cards to Orem’s Diner, Bow Tie Cinemas, Wilton Deli, Scoops, Wilton Hardware and the Traveling Art Framer. Pinocchio’s Pizza again supported the event by offering free pizza for the participants, a welcome treat after a day of work.

The Conservation Commission would like to thank all of the hard-working volunteers who came out to participate in Town-Wide Clean Up Day. The hard work made an incredible impact in cleaning up the town but there is still more work to be done. The commission is asking residents to take a garbage bag with them on their spring walks and pick up litter in their own neighborhoods. Free garbage bags and work gloves are still available through the office of the Conservation Commission in the town hall annex.

Mike Conklin

Director of Environmental Affairs

Wilton, April 30