Minks to Sinks opens Saturday

The spring Minks to Sinks sale starts Saturday, May 5, at 9 a.m., at the intersection of Danbury Road and School Road. Shoppers can expect to find thousands of gently used and new items, from kitchen appliances, to lamps, sofas and dressers, outdoor furniture, bicycles and other sports equipment, seasonal clothing, luggage, musical instruments, video equipment, artwork, jewelry, antiques and sterling silver, collectibles, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Family and Children’s Agency, a Norwalk-based nonprofit offering many programs to help families in need.

Bargain days are Sunday, May 6, from noon to 4, and Monday, May 7, from 9 to 11:30. Monday, May 7, is bag day. Fill up a bag for $7.

Information: minkstosinks.org.