Student art exhibition opens Friday

More than 400 works of art created by kindergarten through 12th-grade students will cover the walls of Wilton Library this month during the annual Wilton Schools Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) exhibit.

The opening reception will take place Friday, May 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and student musical performances in the Brubeck Room. New this year will be live demonstrations with students working on their independent projects. The event is open to everyone.

Middlebrook art teacher Susan LaBarbera is organizing the exhibition, whose media sponsor this year is The Wilton Bulletin. People may view the artworks during regular library hours through Wednesday, May 23.

