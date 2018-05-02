Boys golf: WHS suffers loss to Darien

The Wilton High boys golf team went on the road to Darien’s Woodway Country Club to challenge the undefeated Darien Blue Wave on Tuesday and came up significantly short in a 155-184 result.

Drew Saumier followed up his team medalist performance earlier in the week against Fairfield Ludlowe by continuing his stellar play over Woodway’s front nine with a solid 38.

Saumier’s card included a birdie 4 on the 551-yard water-interrupted par-5 fifth hole. His drive to the short grass and a flush fairway wood left 86 yards to the flagstick. The third shot, a 56-degree wedge, came to rest nine feet from the cup. He uphill putt, right to left, dropped in and 4 was penciled in.

Rounding out the Wilton scored were captain Devin Filaski (47), Robert Hickey (49) and Andrew Smith (50).

The Warriors fell to 5-3 with the loss.

Darien improved to 8-0.