Track: Colbert leads Wilton boys at New Canaan tri-meet

Chris Colbert was a double winner for the Wilton High boys track and field meet at Tuesday’s tri-meet at New Canaan.

The senior was first in both the 200 meters (22.32) and 400 meters (49.98).

The Warriors fell to Brien McMahon, 91-55, and to New Canaan, 105-45.

Wilton also got a first-place effort from Tyler Daher in the pole vault as he cleared 9’6”.

Christian Anastos placed second in the 110m hurdles (18.73), while third-place finishes were turned in by Sam Mangino in the 200 (23.42), James Sweeney in the 800 (2:09.62), and Charlie Wendorff in the high jump (5’2”).

Sean Knight was a triple winner for New Canaan, taking first in the 100 meters (11.54), 110-meter hurdles (15.74) and 300m hurdles (42.4).

Alexander Urbahn was first in two events, the 800 (2:05.01) and 1600 (4:46.4), while Jack Conley was first in both the shot put (47’8”) and discus (106’4”). Max Koschnitzk won the 3200 (10:13.75).

The Rams were also first in the 4×800 relay with the team of Ryan Lytle, Luca Palamenti, William Meintzer and Henry Asker.

McMahon was led by triple winner Justin Forde, who was first in the high jump (6’10”), long jump (22’1.5”) and triple jump (48’5”). The Senators also got a win in the javelin from Kelete Sherald (153’1”).

McMahon won both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Wilton results were:

100 meters

Tyler Daher 12.05 Wooder Thoby 12.26 Reed O’Brien 12.33 Grant Jones 12.41 Cole Iannuzzi 12.77 Chase Autore 12.89 Will Rath 13.10 Andrew Patnaik 13.11 Thomas Dexter 13.39 Devan Flores 13.54 Brett Gilman 13.68 Trevor Lynn 13.77 Matthew Vogel 14.34 Dzainis Arlovich 14.66 Maxwell Jones 14.89 Michael Gordon 16.27

200

Christ Colbert 22.32 Sam Mangino 23.42 Wooder Thoby 24.02 Tyler Daher 25.35 Grant Jones 25.49 Reed O’Brien 25.81 Chase Autore 26.18 Cole Iannuzzi 26.32 Will Rath 26.64 Thomas Dexter 26.90 Brett Gilman 27.45 John Choinski 27.71 Trevor Lynn 27.85 James Vollmer 29.99

400

Chris Colbert 49.98 Sam Mangino 53.36 Jack Nanez 57.02 John Choinski 1:05.02 Luo Long 1:05.12

800

James Sweeney 2:09.62 Tyler Zengo 2:14.52 Connor McCabe 2:28.67 Edward Rowley 2:33.20 Gabriel Koleszar 2:33.40 Cole Stefan 2:36.90

1600

Flynn Crowther 5:16.14 Cole Stefan 5:39.47 Zachary Abud 5:46.08 Nolan Graham 6:23.05

3200

Nicholas Ivanov 13:14.17

110m hurdles

Christian Anastos 18.73 Samuell Nonirit 18.83 Harrison Jung 20.15 Simon Alexander 20.48 Charlie Wendorff 22.46 Nick Chavez 22.97

300m hurdles

Samuell Nonirit 49.31 Tyler Kennedy 50.10 Christian Anastos 52.11 Nicholas Furst 52.30 Richard Dineen 52.87 Charlie Wendorff 52.93 Benjamin Wiener 57.63 Nick Chavez 1:02.89

4×100

Wilton (Tyler Daher, Grant Jones, Wooder Thoby, Sam Mangino), 46.88;

4×400

Wilton (Sam Mangino, Jack Nanez, Tyler Zengo, Chris Colbert), 3:56.21; Wilton (Thomas Dexter, Luo Long, Charlie Wendorff, Devan Flores), 4:25.37;

4×800

Wilton (Flynn Crowther, Edward Rowley, Nicholas Ivanov, Tyler Zengo); 9:47.42;

Discus

Brandon Hawk 77’6” Dante Stella 63’6”

Javelin

Brandon Hawk 103’8” Max Schwartz 92’7” Dante Stella 73’8”

High jump

Charlie Wendorff 5’2”

Pole vault

Tyler Daher 9’6” Nicholas Furst 8’6” Nicholas Lin 7’6”

Long jump

Wooder Thoby 18’2” Grant Jones 17’3” Emmanuel Bazile 17’1” Benjamin Wiener 15’9” Devan Flores 15’0”

Triple jump